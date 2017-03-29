Nigeria: Buhari Sends Ocheni, Hassan to Senate for Confirmation As Ministers

At last, after one year of the death of former Minister of state, Labour and Employment, Barrister James Ocholi from Kogi State, President Muhammadu Buhari had sent Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni as a Ministerial nominee for screening and subsequent confirmation.

Also sent to the Senate for confirmation by the President is Suleiman Hassan from Gombe state.

The letter from the President was read during plenary session Wednesday by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The letter read: "In accordance with section 147 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. I have the honour to forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for confirmation of the Senate Stephen Nkani Ocheni (professor) Kogi State 2. Suleiman Zana Hassan Gombe State. Copies of their curriculum vitae attached herewith.

It is my hope that this exercise will receive the usual kind of expeditious consideration of the distinguished members of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ocheni, a lecturer at the Kogi State University if confirmed, would be replacing Ocholi who died in a motor accident along Kaduna- Abuja road, March 6, 2016 along side his wife and son.

Suleiman Hassan from Gombe would be replacing former Minister for Environment Ms Amina Mohammed who had gone to serve in the United Nations as a deputy Secretary General.

The list of ministerial nominees is coming at a time when the Senate stood down for two weeks consideration of the request of President Buhari for the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The Senate based its decision on what it termed disregard for its resolutions.

Details later..