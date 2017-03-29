Somalia: Kenya Extends Curfew in Border Over Al Shabaab Attacks

The Kenyan government has extended 12-hour curfew in border region of Mandera for three months following Al-Shabaab terror attacks in the remote region that borders Somalia.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery said in a gazette notice issued on Tuesday that the curfew that begins on Wednesday remains effective until June 28.

The order was first imposed on October 27, 2016 after the Somali militants killed at least 12 people at a guest house and left six others injured.

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia called on the residents to continue observing the new directives.

Mandera has been a terror flashpoint, having witnessed repeated deadly attacks. Shisia said security agents have increased border patrols to thwart any border incursion by Al-Shabaab militants from Somalia.

He said the directive aims at boosting the efforts by the government towards taming terrorism activities in the entire region.

Muslim faithful had earlier requested the government to change timings on the curfew on grounds it is affecting prayers.

The order said towns affected by the curfew between 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. include Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo, Elwak and the environs extending to 20 km from the Kenya-Somalia border.