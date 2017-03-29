29 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenya Extends Curfew in Border Over Al Shabaab Attacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Kenyan government has extended 12-hour curfew in border region of Mandera for three months following Al-Shabaab terror attacks in the remote region that borders Somalia.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery said in a gazette notice issued on Tuesday that the curfew that begins on Wednesday remains effective until June 28.

The order was first imposed on October 27, 2016 after the Somali militants killed at least 12 people at a guest house and left six others injured.

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia called on the residents to continue observing the new directives.

Mandera has been a terror flashpoint, having witnessed repeated deadly attacks. Shisia said security agents have increased border patrols to thwart any border incursion by Al-Shabaab militants from Somalia.

He said the directive aims at boosting the efforts by the government towards taming terrorism activities in the entire region.

Muslim faithful had earlier requested the government to change timings on the curfew on grounds it is affecting prayers.

The order said towns affected by the curfew between 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. include Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo, Elwak and the environs extending to 20 km from the Kenya-Somalia border.

Somalia

Somalia Re-Launches Direct Flights From Mogadishu to Nairobi

Somalia has re-launched direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi on Wednesday morning following an agreement between the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.