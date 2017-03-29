29 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya: Somalia Re-Launches Direct Flights From Mogadishu to Nairobi

Somalia has re-launched direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi on Wednesday morning following an agreement between the leaders of the two countries last week.

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and other officials have attended the launching ceremony of the direct flights held at Aden Adde International Airport, and he sent off the first plane flew to Nairobi.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya and Somalia have agreed to revitalise their engagement in all areas of mutual interests within the context of a reactivated joint commission of cooperation.

Kenya in 2006 introduced a stopover in Wajir for all flights coming to Nairobi from Mogadishu. However, President Kenyatta last week said that the Wajir stopover would be removed within two weeks.

The people and airline companies have welcomed the resumption of direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi, ending an eleven-year ban on the flights from Somali capital.

