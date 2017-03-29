Uganda: Moyo Evicts Pastoralists

Moyo — District leaders have issued what they called 'a final' warning to all cattle keepers illegally occupying land in the two constituencies of Moyo West and Obongi to respect the council decision and vacate within two weeks.

In a meeting at Waka Primary School last Saturday, the district leadership resolved that a movement permit will be issued to all cattle keepers starting today.

Mr Paul Maiku, the secretary for finance, planning and administration, said the council is concerned about the continued outcry of Obongi residents over the continued grazing of animals on their farms.

"Whereas the law permits anybody to stay in any part of Uganda, the pastoralists are practising unlawful business and causing socio-economic unrest and conflicts in the communities," Mr Maiku said.

Moyo District Council on February 28, passed a resolution directing all herdsmen who entered the district illegally to leave, but instead, more have continued to enter the district with their livestock.

Mr Sam Asusi, the district secretary for security, public works, disaster preparedness and refugees, said the council discovered that the herdsmen first entered Yumbe and later found their way to Moyo, using forceful means to acquire land.

Obongi County MP Hassan Kaps Fungaroo said, "Since the resolution was passed, more pastoralists have entered the district and caused more destruction. The more we keep them, the more problems we shall face."