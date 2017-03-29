Uganda: Clueless Uganda Pay the Price in Mixed Relays

Kampala — Being hosts, Uganda ought to have led the way with some things like being in the know and abiding by the rules at the just-concluded IAAF World Cross-country Championships.

However, Team Uganda paid the price for behaving like visitors at Kololo Independence grounds on Sunday.

The nation's representative quartet of Winnie Nanyondo, Geoffrey Ruto, Dorcus Ajok and Ronald Musagala was disqualified by IAAF in the mixed relay after failing to honour event rules.

Team Uganda posted a time of 23:03 to finish fourth position after four legs of 2km each in the latest event of World Cross-country.

But they were later excluded from the result list, missing $4,000 (Shs14.4m) after they altered the sequence of their legs.

The order of Nanyondo-Ruto-Ajok-Musagala was entered for the start list but instead, Ruto went and Nanyondo did the second leg. Ajok would follow and Musagala finished the race.

"When I got to the starting line, I noticed that besides Eritrea and us, all other countries had men doing the first leg," middle-distance runner Nanyondo opened up to Daily Monitor. "So I changed with Ruto and he started. We were only informed about the disqualification later at night by Jacob Kiplimo's coach (Guissepe Gambrone) at the team hotel."

Eventual winners Kenya had three-time 1500m World champion Asbel Kiprop start whereas Welde Tufa and Aras Kaya launched the charges for Ethiopia and Turkey's respective silver and bronze medals.

Runners' carelessness

Of the time that Uganda posted, Nanyondo was the slowest with 6:13 minutes. Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) president Dominic Otuchet blamed the runners for the disqualification.

"It is the runners' own carelessness," Otuchet remarked.

"In the call rooms, we weren't told anything by the coaches about the rules of this new event. So we thought it was okay to switch," explained Nanyondo, the 800m bronze medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Daily Monitor has learnt that none of Uganda's five coaches attended the all-important technical meeting on Saturday evening where teams receive guidelines, programs and rules for big tournaments.

"None of us attended the technical meeting. We only got to know after it had been conducted," one of the coaches Benjamin Njia admitted to this paper. "But we had kept inquiring about it from the president (Otuchet)."

Other coaches included the head Benjamin Longiross, Francis Demayi, Gordon Ahimbisibwe and Grace Chesang.