Kenya: Turgen Elders Rule Out Peace Talks With Pokots

Tugen elders have ruled out any peace talks with Pokots until proper disarmament is done in the volatile areas of Baringo County.

The Baringo County Tugen Council of Elders on Wednesday said they will not sit down with people who were only interested in killing them.

The elders led by the secretary, Reverend Zacharia Chirchir, said that they would not negotiate with armed criminals that have kill people, destroy property displacing hundreds of people in the pretence of looking for water and pasture.

"The persistent insecurity arising from cattle rustling and banditry attacks has led to loss of lives and disruption of education. We cannot hold peace talks with the aggressors until all illegal firearms are mopped out," said Rev Chirchir when they addressed the press in Kabarnet.

The elders supported said massive operation to flush out armed bandits should also be carried out as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We will not have any peace talks with the Pokot community and no individual or group of persons can represent Tugen interests in any peace process. We are demanding that herders who have encroached in other people's land and displaced thousands of others should be evicted first," the elder said.

More than 400 military officers were deployed in Baringo in a bid to flush out bandits terrorising residents in the region.

The government gazetted 19 locations as unsafe and disturbed which are to be covered in the security operation.

The areas include, Arabal, Kiserian, Mochongoi, Ruggus, Mukutani, Chebinyiny, Komolion, Chepkalacha, Makutano, Paka, Orus, Loiwat, Silale, Naudo, Tangulbei, Chepkererat, Kipnai, Ng'oron and Amaya.

However, locals from Tiaty sub-county have cried foul that the police officers deployed in the area have resorted to killing their livestock instead of targeting the criminals.

Mr David Ng'ong'e, a resident from Churo in Tiaty condemned the act noting that it was unfair to kill livestock and leave bandits who were still roaming the area.

"I wonder what kind of inhuman treatment and punishment is meted on one community. Will killing of livestock restore the runaway insecurity?" Mr Ng'ong'e asked.