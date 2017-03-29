Kenya Troops Slay Somalia Militants

Somalia has re-launched direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi on Wednesday morning following an agreement between the… Read more »

Nairobi — THE Kenya Defence Forces has reported a major breakthrough with the killing of over 30 Al-Shabaab militants in neighbouring Somalia. The terror group members were killed a raid on their command and logistics base 40 kilometres from the Kenyan border. The group's vehicles were destroyed and an assortment of weapons and communication equipment and food were recovered. KDF spokesman, Joseph Owuoth, told media the military was yet to ascertain if the militants planned attacks on military bases or to cross the border to Kenya. Two months ago, nine KDF soldiers were killed after Al-Shabaab militants attacked a military base in Kolbiyow also close to the borderline. The troops are serving in the African Union Mission in the terror-prone East African country. The militant Islamic sect has over the years carried out attacks in Kenya in opposition to the troops' presence in their country. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.