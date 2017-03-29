29 March 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Pro-Mugabe Youth Run Riot At Ancient Township

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — YOUTH militia belonging to the ruling party of President Robert Mugabe have struck fear into the hearts of traders and opposition members in the oldest township of Zimbabwe ahead of watershed elections next year. The Zanu-PF terror gangs have imposed an economic embargo against members of other political parties in Mbare and are carrying out violations with impunity with police officers reluctant to deal with the known perpetrators. The youth have run amok at Mbare Musika Market and in one incident burnt furniture and locked the premises at a bottle store whose management they accused of using to hold opposition meetings.

Operators of the Ngaritutwe Bottle Store have been ordered to cease operations. The area is an opposition Movement for Democratic Change stronghold but youth militia have declared the market is now a Zanu-PF territory. Anti-riot police have been called but have not intervened after rowdy youths ordered off the scene. In a chilling incident, youths have prepare a mock grave for an MDC supporter they identified as Jeff, who is accused of to attending Zanu-PF meetings and convening MDC meetings in Mbare, Harare's oldest township. Many youths alleged they had been attacked but are afraid of reporting the incidents for fear of further victimisation. The Zimbabwe Peace Project bemoaned the violence. "Police and relevant human rights bodies must investigate the terror gangs in Mbare who are preventing other people from carrying out their economic activities." Zanu-PF is accused of resorting to violence, vote buying and rigging to maintain power since 1980. Mugabe (93) faces his stiffest challenge in elections planned for 2018.

Zimbabwe

Good Samaritan Hit By Truck While Trying to Help Crash Victims

An off-duty doctor who stopped to help victims of a serious road accident in Zimbabwe was hit by a lorry and both his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.