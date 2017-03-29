Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's football team drew on Tuesday nil-nil with South Africa, in a friendly match played in Buffalo City stadium in Bloefonteim, under the second FIFA date.

This is the first point achieved by the new coach, Beto Bianchi, who lost Saturday in Maputo to Mozambique by 0-2.

On Tuesday's clash, the coach changed more than half the team line-up that played in the defeat with the Mozambicans also under FIFA Data.

Check the team line-up: Neblu, Languinha, Natael, Bastos, Nary, Dudu Leite, Manguxi, Herenilson, Nandinho, Ary Papel, Yano.

Edy, Vá and Paty also got on the pitch.