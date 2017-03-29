29 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: At 65, Tinubu Hailed As 'Architect of Modern Lagos'

By Nurudeen Oyewole

Lagos — Former Lagos State governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been hailed as the architect of modern Lagos.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, along with other personalities, spoke at the 9th Bola Tinubu colloquium held in Lagos yesterday to mark Tinubu's 65th birthday anniversary.

Obasa saluted Tinubu's "courage, determination, commitment and the will to succeed despite all odds."

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Razak, to celebrate the Asiwaju's birthday anniversary, Obasa described Tinubu as the architect of modern Lagos, saying the "ingenuity" of the former governor has turned the state he said was once regarded as the dirtiest in the country to not only the cleanest but one that has achieved a mega city status.

"He's not only the architect of modern Lagos, he's also a great leader of men whose unrivalled ability to discover talents has led to the discovery of great leaders who have turned out to become a reference point in great leadership and good governance in the present democratic dispensation in the country," the Speaker said.

Obasa stated further that Tinubu would continue to remain relevant and be the main reference point in Nigerian politics forever because of his "selfless and humane nature", which the Speaker viewed as centred on the development of man in particular and the nation in general.

"His love for the common man knows no bound and his passion for the development and growth of this great country makes him arguably Nigeria's greatest politician of the present political dispensation," he said.

The colloquium was attended by top government functionaries, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister of Power, Works and Housing and former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the incumbent Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, among others.

