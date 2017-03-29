Nigeria: Customs Service Denies Seizing Vehicles From Senator

The Nigeria Customs Service has denied media reports (not PREMIUM TIMES) that it seized vehicles from a senator.

Ina statement by its spokesperson, Joseph Attah, the Customs said such report was capable of "misleading the public."

The Customs said the 11 seized cars were from a house that had no occupants.

Read the full Customs statement below.

The attention of Nigerian Customs Service has been drawn to a mischievous publication in some prints and online platforms that the service has seized vehicles belonging to a Senator in Kano.

Since this is capable of misleading the public into wrong insinuations, it is imperative to state the facts. · That the Operatives of NCS Compliance Team, based on credible intelligence, trailed the movement of some smuggled vehicles from Maigatari, Jigawa State to a house at Magaji Rumfa, GRA Kano. · On the 7th February, 2017, eleven (11) vehicles, 10 Hilux and one (1) Land cruiser jeep were retrieved from the house at Magaji Rumfa GRA, Kano and taken for detention at the HQ of Customs Area Command Kano. · That the officers discovered there were no occupants in the house, hence the gate was forced opened to retrieve the smuggled vehicles. · That investigation into the smuggling of the vehicles is still on to establish the true owner.

From the above, it is clear that whoever introduced the "Senator" angle to the story is out for pure mischief and does not represent the position of the service on this issue.

Accordingly, the false and misleading report should be discountenanced please.