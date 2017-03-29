Nigeria: Kaduna Completes 100 Houses for Low Income Earners

The first 100 houses constructed under the Public Private Partnership initiated by Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa'i for low income earners in Kaduna State have been completed.

The "Affordable Housing Scheme" was inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Jan. 12, 2016 in Kaduna.

A total of 2,000 houses were to be provided under the Scheme.

Mr Olaitan Lanre, a representative of Rapida Construction Limited, one of the firms involved in the scheme, told NAN at the project site on Tuesday in Kaduna that the state government had offered land for the houses while the company sourced for funds to execute the project.

"What we have done here basically is a very solid structure and it takes care of both the medium and small level civil servant.

"It is organic in nature bacause the building can grow, it is a two-bedroom flat, but it can grow to three bedrooms.

"And we have put some structures in place whereby anytime you want to convert it to three bedroom, it will be easily convertible with minimum cost.

"We have made provision that is highly individualistic, with each of the flats having separate water tank, soak away and a fire wall in case of inferno, so that it cannot affect the next flat," he said.

Lanre explained also that the flats had a small court yard at the back for outdoor activities.

"We are to build about a thousand houses but now we have about 100 on ground and the governor was here to see the state of work by himself."

On the low number of houses constructed, the site engineer explained that the project had to be segmented because of funding.

"We cannot fly to that 1000 at a go, it has to be segmented; as the funds comes in we will do it and release to the government.

"It is an inter play of alot of situations; anything can happen, and it is a question of fund which when available we have enough hands to do the job," he said.

Lanre assured that the company would not compromise on quality.

NAN reports that the governor was at the project site on Monday to inspect the houses.

