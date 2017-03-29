Ethiopia: Deep Reform Improves Entire Leadership - Opdo

Pursuing a consistent process of deep reform to improve the entire situation of its leadership, the Oromo Peoples' Democratic Organization (OPDO) pledged to work with high and coordinated commitment with a view to solve issues related to lack of good governance, corruption and rent- seeking attitudes.

Commemorating the 27th founding anniversary of the Organization Sunday, OPDO Chairperson and Oromia State Chief Lemma Megersa said the celebration has created a platform to reexamine the overall activities made over the last 27 years.

As to him, this year's celebration is unique as it coincided with the organization's deep reform activities.

Prioritizing the public demand, he said the state leadership would continue serving the people diligently. " We are the servants of our esteemed people."

According to him, OPDO brought an end to the long-time bitter struggle of the Oromo people because it stood firmly with the then combatants that believe in equal rights of nation, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia.

The Chief added that through creating huge jobs ,the state would make differences in the lives of young generation. "OPDO has shown unwavering commitment towards equipping the youth with knowledge and necessary skills thereby benefiting them from the ongoing development."

Lemma said the people of Oromo are now proud of their culture, identity and language.

Likewise, OPDO's Office Head Baker Shale said the celebration was accompanied by the spirit of purpose-driven commitment in order to fully address the identified problems in the course of the reform. "OPDO has become successful in upholding the interests of the Oromo people for it had fought for the noble causes.

"Though the considerable achievements are undeniable, we have faced challenges related to the rent-seeking, maladministration, corruption as well as parochialism. We will keep fighting against the menaces."