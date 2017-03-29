Ethiopia: Authority Graduates Near Coastal Sailors

The graduates would transform the sector.

Eighty-three Near Coastal Sailors which the Ethiopian Maritime Affairs Authority trained in Marine Engineering and Marine Navigation graduated yesterday.

At the event, Transport State Minister Dessalegn Ambaw noted the need for up-to-date marine engineering and navigation training to catch up with the ever increasing demands of the International Maritime Organizations (IMO) standards.

Dessalegn also expressed conviction as the training provided Ethiopian professionals in the maritime business with all the required knowledge and skills to be competitive internationally.

Besides, he said the trainees could provide expertise services to the maritime industry in the Gulf and beyond.

Authority Director General Mekonen Abera for his part said the Authority has so far successfully trained and certified over 220 Near Coastal Sailors. He further added that it would keep striving to equip professionals with up-to-date maritime engineering and navigation skills.

Seaman Union Association President, Chief Telha Ibrahim, is one of the graduates who has been in the business for over 20 years in the Gulf region. He commended government's effort in supporting professionals in the sector. He told The Ethiopia Herald that the knowledge they obtained from the training would make them competitive in the maritime industry.

Ethiopian Maritime Affairs Authority envisions to make Ethiopian Maritime industry competitive despite the country being landlocked. The Authority provides training to maritime professionals in collaboration with Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise, Babogaya Maritime Training Institute and other private institutions and consultants.