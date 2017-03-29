Ethiopia: Board Says No Right Violation

State of Emergency Inquiry Board said it has not found inhuman treatments in the handling of suspects detained in connection with past violence seen in some parts of the country.

Board Chairperson Tadesse Hordofa told the House of Peoples' Representatives yesterday that its inspection and follow up activities to various rehabilitation and detention centers have proven no human rights violation.

Indicating successful government's efforts to respect basic human rights of citizens under custody, he said Command Post leaders and the law enforcing bodies have identified safe centers and offered rehabilitation training to the suspects. Detainees also expressed regrets over their destructive acts, and this attested as efforts were effective, he added. "The Board lauds the Command Post for undertaking its duty without any loss of life."

The Board also received complaints regarding detained members of some political parties. "We examined as the arrest has nothing to do with their opposition membership. They were detained solely due to claim of participation in the violence."

The Board finally recommended the Command Post to further emphasize on preventive health education and speed up investigations on the remaining detainees.

Among the 25,553 suspects detained in various centers, 20,659 were released after receiving proper rehabilitation courses, while additional 475 detainees were made to join their respective communities after getting counseling services.

Meanwhile, members of the House appreciated government's effort in restoring peace in short time, and Board's commitment in undertaking the investigation and providing detailed report to the public.