Ethiopia: Empowering Women for Better Ethiopia

Historical manuscripts indicate that Ethiopia has a long recorded history of empowering women. The nation has seen highly influential women who had played decisive role in the economic, political and military sector. The legendary Queen of Sheba, Queen Yodit and Empress Eleni were the most influential women of their dynasties in different times.

The 19th century great Empress Taitu Betul who was the wife of Emperor Menelik II was one of the glorified legendary women in the Ethiopian history. Not only that, there are other very important women who had contributed immense contribution for their country. But we could not conclude that everything was smooth for all women to outshine and come out as strong as the aforementioned queens and empresses. Ethiopian women have passed many tribulations throughout their history. They had been facing inequality and gender bias among the society for only being women, until they maintained their human and democratic rights through bitter struggle.

When we come to the role of women in the 21st century Ethiopia, their contribution is massive. They became half part of the society who can handle multiple responsibilities on their family and country.

There is a repetitively uttered adage which goes "Teaching a woman is teaching the whole family." This quote shows the importance of empowering women politically, economically and socially. When women are supported and empowered, all of the society who lives with them benefits. Their families become healthier, richer and educated. Agricultural productivity improves and personal income of citizens increases. In brief, communities become more self-reliant and the country they inhabit becomes modern and prosperous.

In the past, Ethiopian women were not treated equally compared with their male counterparts. They had been deprived of basic services like property ownership, health, education and justice.

However, after the EPRDF government came to power everything has been changed drastically. The Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has ensured women to enjoy their human and democratic rights. The incumbent has been implementing the Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP), prioritizing gender equity as one of its basic pillars. The country has optimistic aim joining the ranks of middle income nation by 2025. It has been striving to lift millions of its citizens (most of them are women) out of absolute poverty.

Nowadays, we are able to witness the empowerment of women in different sectors. Women have been empowered in the political aspect. They are able to represent their nations, nationalities and peoples in the Ethiopian Parliament. This is a very tremendous achievement for Ethiopian women who were previously forced to spend almost all their lives at home. They are holding ministerial and other government higher positions. Regarding the economic aspects, many women across the country have been creating their own businesses and offering job opportunities for others as well.

The founder and executive director of SoleRebels, Africa's fastest growing footwear company, Bethlehem Tilahun is one good example of successful and empowered women in Ethiopia. Bethlehem has been named as Forbes100 most influential women in 2012. She was also the winner of the 2012 Schwab Foundation Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award and other national and international awards. In addition, there are high number of women lawyers, physicians, engineers, entrepreneurs and teachers in Ethiopia. But still a lot remains to be done to support, encourage and empower women.

Reports indicate that more than 85 per cent of Ethiopians live in the rural area. The rural women have been engaged predominantly in the agriculture sector. However since they had been leading subsistence farming, they were not beneficiaries from the sector and they were not able to secure their food sufficiency. They have been obliged to lead a hand-to-mouth life. Even they were unable to secure their basic needs. Despite the remarkable progress in the enrolment of girls which had doubled from 21 to 42 per cent in the last decade, the majority of them were unable to pursue their secondary and tertiary school education due to distance, personal security and economic challenges. University drop-out and dismissal rates among women are also high. These issues need further improvement for the future well-being of Ethiopian women.

According to Hunger Project-Ethiopia study findings, women empowerment in Ethiopia is mostly depends on micro-finance institutions, as they have given strong emphasis on gender empowerment schemes. The study insisted that 75 per cent of Ethiopian rural women get leadership, capacity building and economic support from micro-finance institutions.

Currently, numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations are tirelessly working to promote and empower women in various states of the country. The safety-net programme brought into play by the government has brought fruitful results in changing the lives of millions of urban and rural women. Affirmative action has been taken to enhance the involvement of women in education, politics and economic aspects. In the meantime, non-governmental organizations have been implementing the programme which supports women to improve food security, nutrition, generate income and develop gender-responsive awareness. In short, Ethiopian women are registering countless achievements. It could not be questionable that if they continue like this, they would realize the country's renaissance.