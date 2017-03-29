29 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, Japan to Beef Up Cooperation

By Desta Gebrehiwot

Ethiopia and Japan agreed to expand areas of cooperation as State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Aklilu Hailemikael received a delegation led by Japanese Ambassador Shinchi Saida Tuesday.

The two countries also reiterated on the need for widening cooperation at the bilateral and continental level, in areas including investment, trade, finance, and technology transfer and policy dialogue.

Dr.Aklilu stated Ethiopia and Japan have long standing relations which further needs expansion and widening. Currently, the major areas of partnership between the two countries include in the KAIZEN Philosophy, Industrial parks development, Foreign Direct Investment, Education and Trade sectors among others. And there is a need to elevate the cooperation in investment and industrial financing sector.

Japanese Ambassador Shinchi Saida for his part praised the strong relations between Japan and Ethiopia.

A delegation comprised of 30 middle-level Japanese companies would soon visit Ethiopia, said the ambassador.

Speaking about TICAD dialogue, the Ambassador said, it has been a monumental platform of cooperation between Japan and Africa since its establishment in 1993. Ambassador Saida noted that the basic principle of TICAD is respecting African Ownership in the partnership. TICAD, the Ambassador added, should further be explored to enhance cooperation with Ethiopia as well as with the African continent.

Ambassador Saida further said Japanese companies are looking forward to investing in the infrastructure and industrial parks development, energy as well as in the water sectors, reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

