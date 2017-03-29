Kenya: Swazuri Fights Bid to Remove Him From Office Over Sh20m Bribery Claim

National Lands Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri has moved to court to stop Parliament from investigating him over bribery allegations.

He wants the Departmental Committee on Lands of the National Assembly from investigating him following a petition presented before it seeking his removal on grounds that he has flouted the Leadership and Integrity Act.

He is accused of demanding to be paid Sh20 million out of a compensation award of Sh43 million that was to be given to a party involved with a land dispute before the NLC.

The final amount to be awarded was Sh82 million but the NLC chair was allegedly paid Sh1 million bribe in December 2015.

This is according to the allegations levelled against him by Mugo Njeru, a journalist,

He had requested the Parliamentary committee to adjourn the matter for five days.

The lands boss is accused of receiving the alleged bribe through his conduit Badhili Elijah Yaa.