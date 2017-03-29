29 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Swazuri Fights Bid to Remove Him From Office Over Sh20m Bribery Claim

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

National Lands Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri has moved to court to stop Parliament from investigating him over bribery allegations.

He wants the Departmental Committee on Lands of the National Assembly from investigating him following a petition presented before it seeking his removal on grounds that he has flouted the Leadership and Integrity Act.

He is accused of demanding to be paid Sh20 million out of a compensation award of Sh43 million that was to be given to a party involved with a land dispute before the NLC.

The final amount to be awarded was Sh82 million but the NLC chair was allegedly paid Sh1 million bribe in December 2015.

This is according to the allegations levelled against him by Mugo Njeru, a journalist,

He had requested the Parliamentary committee to adjourn the matter for five days.

The lands boss is accused of receiving the alleged bribe through his conduit Badhili Elijah Yaa.

Kenya

Indigenous Seeds Best for Kenya's Food Security - Experts

Kenya should come up with policies that will secure the sovereignty of her seeds in a bid to enhance food security and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.