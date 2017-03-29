Ethiopia: Curbing Revenue Deficit

The House of Peoples' Representatives passed a resolution that declares the nation's budget for the 2009 E.C fiscal year to be 274.3 billion birr back in July. The revenue of the Federal Government in the fiscal year accounts for 214.2 billion birr including foreign grant whereas 198 billion is a fortune earned from inland revenue of which a sum of 170 billion birr is collected from tax.

Up on presenting a bi-annual performance report to the House on March 16, 2017, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn revealed that the revenue collection performance over the last six months can be considered commendable as compared to government's plan. The performance has shown remarkable increment in comparison with the performance attained in the same period of the previous year. Breaking down the performance of the revenue collection of the Federal Government, it is possible to see there is a 103 per cent execution exceeding the plan in relation to revenues earned from direct taxes.

However, it is found that the overall revenue of the Federal Government has slummed a little due to the 23 per cent shortfall in money receipts from indirect taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) taking the lion's share in a 25 per cent deficit.

Besides, revenue earned from export hasn't been that significant with frustrating shortcomings on the plan to advance export revenue by 20 per cent per annum. So, why is inland revenue in a slump and what can be done to curb the challenge?

Ephrem Mekonen, Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority Education and Communication Director, speaking to Addis Zemen said that the Authority collected a sum of 71.1 billion birr out of the projected amount of 82.9 billion birr in the last six months from inland revenue, customs duty and National Lottery profits.

The revenue collection performance in relation to the projected plan indicates a deficit of 11 billion birr. As the tax collection is dependent on the tax payers disclosure of their taxes, revenue is highly subordinate to their trustworthiness. On the other hand, the tax payer is responsible for keeping record of business transactions, as well as for the disclosure of their taxes.

Hence, the business community should be persuaded to manage its business transactions by the use of Cash Registers. Further, it is vital to strengthen the overseeing efforts with regard to law enforcement enacted pursuant to uplifting the inland revenue. Besides, raising the awareness of the business community is also indispensable.

Businesses with annual sales of more than a hundred thousand birr are subject to the use of Cash Registers and the Authority is overseeing these businesses to make sure they are acting accordingly, said Ephrem. Engaging such business enterprises in to the utilization of Cash Registers and overseeing them to enforce the issuance of receipts to their customers is the Authority's prime concern, he added.

According to the revised Tax Administration Proclamation, tax payers under Category A and Category B are extremely expected to issue receipts to their clients and keep record of their business transactions. Thus, as they are strictly forbidden from conducting businesses off-record, transacting without the issuance of receipt, if found otherwise, they will be subject to a penalty to the excess of fifty thousand birr and a prison sentence to a maximum of 10 years, according to Ephrem.

In the meantime, due to the country-wide prevalence of unofficial business activities, a consorted effort with Trade and Industry and Consumer Protection Authority, Police to resolve the problem and ensure a fair trade practice. Tax payers who turn out for VAT disclosure are only 17,659 of which more than 10 thousand either disclosed bankruptcy or zero profit. Hence, only 34 per cent paid their taxes that contributed to a slump with regard to inland revenue.

Strengthening the already commenced tax reform effort is fundamental to unceasingly bounce-back from the revenue slump observed in the last six months, insists the Premier. Accordingly, it is vital to revisit the impotence of law enforcement in relation to tax administration, strengthen tax intelligence efforts, solve the limitations pursuant to proper follow up and collection of unpaid taxes. The tax fraud observed on VAT is a threat to the country's economy thereby, the government shall soon start taking determined measures, added Hailemariam.

The country endeavours to maximize tax revenue by the end of GTP II which set to account for 17 per cent of the the country's GDP under the Tax Reform Project which is being undertaken with the support of Foreign Professionals, according to the Prime Minister.

Besides, the effort under way in restructuring the customs practice to provide a modern and prompt one-window service in the sector is progressing well. Moreover, the effort being exerted to consolidate the federal and regional states Tax Administration Practices, collecting tax revenues under the jurisdiction of both government bodies has been strengthened. Likewise, the Merkato Area of Addis Ababa Tax Law Reinforcement Project is bearing results, according to the Premier.