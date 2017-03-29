Ethiopia: Public Health Training Center Inaugurated

The first -state- of- the- art National Public Heath Training Center inaugurated yesterday on the premises of Ethiopian Health Institute (EPHI) .

The center was constructed by the United States Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) with funding from the U.S President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony , U.S Embassy Charge' D'Affiar, Peter H. Vrooman said the U.S government is always committed to support Ethiopia's health care system and to halt the spread of infectious diseases.

According to him, the National Public Health Training Center which is constructed at the cost of 150 million Birr is part of U.S government commitment towards supporting Ethiopian health sector.

"The new national training center is just the latest example of our cooperation on health." He remarked.

He said the center would serve as a training and support hub for Ethiopia's national public health surveillance, research and laboratory network.

The Center would play a critical role in building a corps of health care professionals who can meet country's need and support research that would lead to improve clinical care,he noted.

EPHI Director General, Dr. Ebba Abate for his part said the technical arm of the Ministry of Health and the Institute have been playing a crucial role in strengthening national laboratory systems including public health emergency management, survey and surveillance and other research activities.

He further said the establishment of the center would strength the technical, scientific, managerial and leadership competencies of the current and future public health workforce in Ethiopia to ensure local capacity to deliver high quality essential public services.

CDC Director of the Center for Global Health (CGH) Dr. Rebecca Martin also said the national public health training center will strengthen the development of Ethiopia's health care workforce at the national level.

According to her, the center would serve as a training and support hub for Ethiopia's national public health surveillance, research, and laboratory network, and would help meet the growing demands for training in the areas of epidemiology, laboratory science, public health, and other fields.

Moreover,she said the center would provide a venue for other institutions including the Ministry of Health, universities, and international health organizations to bolster their collaborative engagement in the areas of research and training.

The relationship between the present EPHI and the United States of America began in 1922 when the first building was erected by American doctor, Thomas Lambe.