29 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: IMF Welcomes BPC Restructuring

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed the Plan for Restructuring and Recapitalization of the Angolan Savings and Credit Bank (BPC), which must be based on solid bases, to contribute to the country's development.

This was said to the press on Tuesday in Luanda by the head of the IMF mission, Ricardo Velloso, at the end of the meeting with the members of the 5th Commission for Economy and Finance of the National Assembly.

He considered BPC a "very important" bank for the life of the country, predicting that nothing will disturb the objectives of the referred development.

The state-owned bank, which is 75 percent owned by the State, increased its share capital by AKZ 90 billion, as a result of the Universal Shareholders' Meeting held on March 24.

At the meeting, the IMF delegation heard some suggestions and themes that could be elaborated over the next few months, in order to be presented at the annual consultation under the article IV of this financial institution of Bretton Woods.

Issues such as the insurance and pension market development were, among others, considered economic activities that may constitute additional sources of long-term financing for the country, according to Ricardo Velloso.

The vice chair of the 5th Commission for Economy and Finance of the National Assembly, Diógenes de Oliveira, led the meeting with the IMF delegation.

The IMF delegation is in the country since March 22 for regular technical consultation, under the fourth article of the statutes of this international financial institution.

Angola

Bafana Bafana Draw With Sable Antelopes in Friendly

The Angolan national senior men's football team drew on Tuesday nil-nil with South Africa, in a friendly match played in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.