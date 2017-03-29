Nigeria: Unijos Dissolves SUG Over N45,000 School Charges

Jos — The Management of University of Jos has dissolved the Student Union Government (SUG) executives and replaced it with a five-man Caretaker Committee following disagreement between the school management and the union over the implementation of the N45,000 harmonised school charges.

Daily Trust reports that the university management and students reached an impasse after several meetings when the SUG urged students to delay any payment of the 2016/2017 school fees while the university insisted that payment of the harmonized charges was compulsory.

A statement issued by the institution's Principal Assistant Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi noted that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sebastian Maimako while inaugurating the Caretaker Committee said the decision of the SUG to convene a meeting of students without due approval from the Directorate of Students Affairs which resulted in a protest where the students were carrying placards against the school administration for implementing a Federal Government's directive led to the students union's dissolution.

The statement reads: "the SUG officials had similarly mobilized students to attend the stakeholders meeting with parents uninvited and were shouting down parents during the course of the meeting."

It added that other reasons for the dissolution include; "externalizing an internal issue affecting the university without following the acceptable laid down procedures for conflict resolution in the university, intimidating and issuing threats to law abiding students including fresh students who are willing to comply with the payment of the new school charge."

The statement further accused the SUG officials of maligning the Principal Officers of the university including the Vice-Chancellor on various media platforms including the social media while misinforming members of the public on the action taken by the university in the process of implementing the new school charge.

The five-man Caretaker Committee has Wuyep Gideon Nansar as Chairman, Timdi Nkat as Secretary, Yilmazaka Philip Gershinen, Idi Christopher Ishaku and Ekweozor Chukugozie Nzube as Members.

However, the ousted SUG President, Daman Sidney told Daily Trust on phone that the excos had received letters of their dissolution and were studying it.

Sidney however said the ousted excos had convened a meeting to brief students on the ongoing impasse with management when most of the students immediately got placards to let journalists know that they were not in support of the increment.

He added that "we all know that it is not a crime to have a peaceful gathering."