28 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Court Throws Out Anti-Mphoko Demonstration Case - Frees Activists

By Garikai Chaunza

HARARE magistrate Josephine Sande, on Monday, dismissed a case in which the State wanted to prosecute Zimbabwe Activists Alliance leader Lynette Mudewe and three pro-democracy youths.

The state wanted to prosecute the four activists for, "planning to demonstrate" against Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's stay at Harare's Rainbow Towers Hotel.

The vice president and his family lived at the plush hotel for about a year, ignoring criticism by the opposition and demonstrations by anti-government activists.

Mudewe, who was in the company of Dirk Frey, Alvin Takavada and Elvis Mugari, were on November 30, 2015, picked up by police officer outside the hotel and taken to Harare central police station where they were detained for 40 hours.

They were later released without charge and told that the police would proceed with the case by a way of summons.

Upon their release the four, filed a lawsuit against the police, demanding compensation of $17,000, for the 40 hours they endured in ZRP cells.

However, as they were suing the police, the State charged them with criminal nuisance.

"We were issued with the summons at the High Court where we had gone for a pre-trial of our lawsuit, but the summons had no charges preferred on us," Mudewe told NewZimbabwe.com on Tuesday.

"Our lawyer David Hofisi took the summons to the courts where he argued that it was not proper for the State to summon us without stating the exact charges.

"The magistrate concurred with him and dismissed the case."

Mudewe, said they were still proceeding with suing the police for their illegal detention.

"We remain unshaken and no amount of harassment will stop our quest for justice in this country," said Mudewe.

Their attorney, David Hofisi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, said the summons by the State were a mockery to justice.

"We are indebted to the court because we do not believe there are any bona fides in issuing these summons," he explained.

"They were an attempting to scupper Ms Mudewe's claim of damages in the High Court and the haste which that required made them overlook their failure to include a charge in the paper.

"The summons were bad because the motive was bad."

