Nigeria: Students in FCT Face Difficulties Registering for JAMB UTME Examination

Students in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT preparing to gain admission into tertiary institutions of learning have complained of facing difficulties while attempting to register for the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME organized by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Daily Trust investigation revealed that students at various centres in the FCT expressed their displeasures to what they are being subjected to.

One of the students, Mustapha Al-Amin who spoke to Daily Trust said that the registration process was too long.

"Honestly, the process is unfavourable because it is too long. I am very tired. I did not eat since morning I am fed up".

Another student at Area one center, Sunday Ebitoye complained that the internet was too slow.

"It took me several hours before I complete my registration due to internet problem. I want to use this opportunity to call on JAMB to improve internet so that the students will be able to register on time".

Amina Isyaku who said she could not register due to long queue insisted that she would not give up until she completes registration.

"The centre is over-crowded. There is long queue. I can't register because there are many people but I will be patient till I registered".

All efforts to reach Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB proved abortive.