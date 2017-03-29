Besieged Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has recorded a statement with criminal investigators in Mombasa after being accused of faking his Form Four papers.

Mr Joho arrived at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Mombasa at 10.45am and spent two hours with the detectives.

RESULT SLIP

The Kenya National Examinations Council has accused the ODM deputy party leader of forging his Form Four result slip, which he allegedly used to get admission to the University of Nairobi.

After the grilling, Mr Joho walked out of the heavily guarded Coast provincial police headquarters at 12.40pm, throwing his supporters, who were blocked from entering the regional police operations nerve centre, into jubilation.

He walked for nearly one kilometre to his office with his supporters in tow, singing his praises and dancing.

The supporters' attempts to play music in his praise on loud speakers outside the police headquarters during the grilling were thwarted by the hawk-eyed General Service Unit officers who stood guard throughout the session.

AMMUNITION

Mr Joho exuded confidence that he would be cleared in the case that has handed his rivals ammunition as they battle to unseat him in the August General Election.

Ringed by his supporters, Mr Joho was upbeat he would also be in the ballot as a gubernatorial candidate in the polls.

He later addressed the Press outside his office where he, once again, claimed that President Kenyatta was behind his woes.

"I want to tell you that what they are doing is to make you think I will not be in the ballot but let me assure you that as long as I am alive, I will be in the ballot in the August polls," he said.

PROBE

"It will be in the same vote that ODM leader Raila Odinga will be elected president."

He dismissed the police interrogation as mere propaganda by the Jubilee government to bar him from defending his seat.

"I want to tell President Kenyatta to use this energy he is using to fight me to serving Kenyans and improve their livelihoods," he said.

He said he would not give up in his campaign to put the government on its toes and fight for rights of Coast people.

"Let the president use all the force but my stand will never change. I fear God only and I know my God is capable and will not let me down. Jubilee leaders will never be gods," he said.

LOGGERHEADS

Lawyers who accompanied him-- James Orengo, Amason Kingi and Mohamed Balala-- said the county boss had "no case" to answer.

They said the vocal governor, who has been at loggerheads with President Kenyatta over development at the Coast, answered questions over alleged forgery of his papers.

Also present were Senator Agnes Zani, MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Suleiman Dori (Msambweni) and Mishi Mboko (Mombasa Woman Rep).