29 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Chaos At Nkumba Guild Presidential Debate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Wekoye

Entebbe — Supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate in the Nkumba University guild race yesterday stormed the guild presidential debating room sparking off a fight with supporters of the opposition FDC candidate.

The debate had been on for less than 30 minutes when Mr Yusuf Kuwamanya's supporters, believed to be drunk, attacked those of Ms Jackline Nagaga, the FDC candidate in the guild race.

The move prompted authorities to call in police from the nearby Mpala Police station which quelled the rowdy students before they could destroy university property. Six candidates are in the race, with students set to go to the polls on April 1 at the university grounds.

The candidates aspiring for guild include Mr Kuwamanya, third year law student, Ms Nagaga, a second year law student, Mr Julius Bukyana a second year journalism student, Tumukunde Julius a third year law student and Anyama Trevese a second year student of business administration.

Nkumba University Dean of Students, Mr David Christopher Kasasa urged students to maintain discipline throughout the campaigns and respect each other's views during debates.

The candidates have made many different promises to their electorates.

Uganda

Egypt Snubs Nile Sharing Agreement, Asks for More Time

Egyptian authorities on Monday, yet again, requested for more time to "consult widely" on the terms and implications of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.