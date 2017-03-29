Uganda: Chaos At Nkumba Guild Presidential Debate

Entebbe — Supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate in the Nkumba University guild race yesterday stormed the guild presidential debating room sparking off a fight with supporters of the opposition FDC candidate.

The debate had been on for less than 30 minutes when Mr Yusuf Kuwamanya's supporters, believed to be drunk, attacked those of Ms Jackline Nagaga, the FDC candidate in the guild race.

The move prompted authorities to call in police from the nearby Mpala Police station which quelled the rowdy students before they could destroy university property. Six candidates are in the race, with students set to go to the polls on April 1 at the university grounds.

The candidates aspiring for guild include Mr Kuwamanya, third year law student, Ms Nagaga, a second year law student, Mr Julius Bukyana a second year journalism student, Tumukunde Julius a third year law student and Anyama Trevese a second year student of business administration.

Nkumba University Dean of Students, Mr David Christopher Kasasa urged students to maintain discipline throughout the campaigns and respect each other's views during debates.

The candidates have made many different promises to their electorates.