Sierra Leone: More Investments in Energy, Health and Water Resources

On Tuesday 28th March 2017, President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma received potential investors from Turkey on energy, health, waste and water resource management at State House in Freetown.

Head of delegation from EMGRUP Electricity Generation Company Mr Edhem Sunar expressed interest to invest in energy production, waste management, sea transportation, hospitals and water supply. According to Mr Sunar, EMGRUP is operating under six firms and presently with Three hundred million Euros available to invest in Sierra Leone.

Making his presentation through an interpreter, Mr Sunar said his decision to invest in the energy sector was to develop the sector with the conviction that producing energy from waste is a need to decrease harm and increase healthy community and development, adding that his company produces energy from hydro-thermic, recycles and marsh gases of wastes and have been producing and supplying energy to the Republic of Turkey for the past Twenty-Five years.

On health, Mr Sunar assured to establish a hospital that can address various diseases of more than 1000 people with good health care technology as well as making huge investment on water supply. Sea transportation, he said, will be significantly improved especially between Lungi and Freetown and Freetown to Conakry and Monrovia as this will improve economic growth, create employment and improve the country's tourism.

Receiving the investor, President Koroma expressed delight for such huge investment plan and to also establish relationship with the Republic of Turkey. He said Sierra Leone as a growing country with huge investment opportunities, the president registered government's commitment to giving support and creating the enabling environment for such investment proposal mainly on waste management and energy.

On producing energy through waste, President Koroma expressed the need to speed up work as similar proposals on the transformation of waste have been received but with least follow up, adding that the production of energy through waste would provide a clean environment, create employment and will also accelerate the country's energy supply. He also urged them to consider tourism and agriculture sectors.