South Africa: Kings Name Touring Squad for Australia

Southern Kings head coach, Deon Davids, has named his 27-man squad that will embark on a three-week Super Rugby tour of Australia.

The Southern Kings, who have a bye this week, will depart for Australia on Saturday.

The tour to Australia includes Super Rugby matches against the Western Force in Perth (Sunday, April 9), Reds in Brisbane (Saturday, April 15) and the Waratahs in Sydney (Friday, April 21).

The Kings will then return to Nelson Mandela Bay where they will take on the Melbourne Rebels at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

The squad will gather on Friday ahead of their departure Down Under.

Southern Kings touring squad to Australia:

Forwards:

Props: Chris Heiberg, Schalk van der Merwe, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Justin Forwood and Ross Geldenhuys

Hookers: Kurt Haupt, Martin Bezuidenhout and Michael Willemse

Locks: Irne Herbst, Mzwanele Zito and Wilhelm van der Sluys

Loose-forwards: Andisa Ntsila, Chris Cloete and Ruaan Lerm

Utility forward: Tyler Paul

Backs:

Scrumhalves: Johan Steyn, Louis Schreuder and Rick Schroeder

Flyhalves: Lionel Cronje and Pieter-Steyn de Wet

Wingers: Makazole Mapimpi and Yaw Penxe

Centres: Berton Klaasen and Waylon Murray

Fullback: Malcolm Jaer

Utility backs: Luzuko Vulindlu and Masixole Banda

Source: Sport24