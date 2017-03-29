analysis

South Africa admitted that they were lucky to escape with a drawn Test and a series win after rain washed out the final day. The biggest consistency this tour has been the top order's inconsistency and while there is some valuable time off to come for the Test specialists, selectors have some difficult decisions to make. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

In top level sport, consistency is key and the South African national cricket team has certainly been consistent in their series against New Zealand. But it's not been the kind of consistency they want to be associated with. The Proteas were gifted with a great escape on the fifth and final day of the third Test against the Black Caps when rain washed away a full day. Their biggest consistency on this tour has been the top order's fragility with the bat.

This tour saw the top order crumble to 64 for three in the first innings of the first Test and 59 for five in the second. In the first Test, they stuttered to 22 for three followed by 94 for six in the second. Batsmen in the middle to lower middle order took four of the six top batting...