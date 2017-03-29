29 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: How Does It Feel, President Zuma?

opinion By Daily Maverick

So, Mr President, first citizen, protector of the Constitution, freedom, democracy and the legacy of the ANC, how does it feel?

How does it feel, stripped of the chimera of those paid to protect, support and sing your praises, to find yourself naked and exposed in your absence?

How does it feel to witness the still burning embers of the soul of the movement you currently lead flicker more brightly away from your toxic presence?

Uncle Kathy spoke from beyond the grave on Wednesday when former President Kgalema Motlanthe read out his plea for you to step down. Will you heed the ancestor? Will you do the honourable thing?

How does it feel, President Jacob Zuma, to find yourself outside of the tent, literally and metaphorically, of the broad church that was and is the ANC, a party that produced leaders like Ahmed Kathrada and those who came before him?

How does it feel to be politely requested by an honourable man, through his family, for you to stay away from his final farewell to a nation he served so selflessly and for which he endured so many sacrifices?

How does it feel, President Zuma, to find that the absence...

