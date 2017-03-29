South Africa: CSA to Revisit Franchise Expansion?

In January this year, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that the status quo of six franchises would remain for the 2017/18 domestic season.

Now, just two months later, the organisation's deputy president Thabang Moroe has spoken of the need for domestic cricket in South Africa to expand.

Moroe was joined by CSA delegates - including president Chris Nenzani and CEO Haroon Lorgat - in Cape Town on Tuesday where they presented to parliament's sports portfolio committee.

This saw CSA provide government with an update on their financials as well as provide feedback on strategies that have been implemented to facilitate and accelerate transformation in cricket, and one such possible way of doing so, Moroe said, was to expand the franchise system.

"With the (financial) plans that we have put in place ... we do have plans of increasing the number of franchise teams that we have," he explained.

"We're not sure what the right number will be, but when the time is right that announcement will be made."

Moroe said that an expansion would open up more professional positions in South African cricket - both on and off the field.

"It is the right thing to do. Our cricket base is growing exponentially so we need to make sure that when these individuals that we keep bringing into our systems are ready to play for professional teams, there is opportunity for them and we're not just asking them to fight for a few positions in just six teams," he said.

"We are looking to increase the number of teams so that we increase the number of support staff we have, the number managerial staff we have, the number of administrators we have, the number of women in cricket and the number of black African players on the field."

CSA confirmed to Sport24 that the proposed change would not happen any time soon, and that at this stage it was open-minded and continuously looking at long-term planning.

