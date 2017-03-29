South Africa: Manipulation of the Rand Is a Threat to Our Constitutional Democracy

analysis

The hysteria around the summoning of the Minister of Finance is nothing short of a collective, dishonest and deliberate amnesia.

The screaming headlines were predictable, Rand plunges on President's action, Rand plummets on recall, 'Reckless' Zuma blasted; Reshuffle speculated after Gordhan's unexpected recall, Zuma-Gordhan rift hits the Rand, Zuma's game puts boot into the SA economy. One would have thought that President Jacob Zuma has done anything wrong (sic) in summoning the Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan.

Overlooked in this hysteria is the obvious - ministers serve at the pleasure and behest of the president. This is a constitutional prerogative. And President Zuma's action in summoning any minister falls within the realm of his constitutional role and powers.

Arguably, having created a myth of a defiant and super-minister in Minister Gordhan, it must have been difficult for the media to come to terms with the fact that Minister Gordhan's powers are limited. Perhaps the infuriating aspect of the minister being summoned is that it provides proof that President Zuma is not the lame-duck president that the media has invested in projecting. In one fell swoop their investment in projecting an image of a powerless president went up in smoke.

Indeed,...