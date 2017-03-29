28 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Despatch - Hero Cop Goes Beyond the Call of Duty to Help a Pregnant Woman - By Delivering Her Baby

A policeman assisted a woman in labour and also saved a baby girl's life in Despatch today.

Today, at about 01:00, police responded to a call for police assistance at a house in Somi Street, Khayamnandi, Despatch. Little did Warrant Officer Roderick Middlecamp know that he would not only be fulfilling the role of a Police Officer, but also that of a 'midwife'.

When officers responded to the call, Warrant Officer Roderick Middlecamp found a woman inside the house about to give birth. He quickly realised the new born had her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, stopping her breathing. Thanks to Warrant Officer Middlecamp's instinct and quick thinking, he was able to release the cord, getting the baby to breathe until the ambulance arrived and took over. An exhausted 23-year-old mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl and were taken to the Uitenhage Hospital for further medical care and both are doing fine.

Despatch Acting Station Commander, Captain Flippie De Jager commended the officer's sterling efforts in delivering the baby and for saving the new-born's life.

