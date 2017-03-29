Sudan: Mourners Robbed in North Darfur Hijack

El Fasher — On Monday, militiamen hijacked a vehicle in North Darfur and robbed the passengers of their valuables and money.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that the Toyota Hilux was carrying a group of mourners on the road between the North Darfur capital of El Fasher and Tawila.

Militiamen in two Land Cruisers mounted with machine guns intercepted them and stripped the passengers of their mobile phones, luggage, and SDG 4,000 ($600) in cash.

In East Jebel Marra, militants shot and killed 45-year-old Abdel Majeed Yousif Haroun on Tuesday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that Abdel Majeed was killed at a farm at Dolo area, 10 kilometres north of Fanaga. His is donkey and other property was stolen.