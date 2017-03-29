Sudan: 'Government Racket Behind Deadly South Kordofan Attack' - SPLM-N

Kadugli — Government forces were behind an attack during which seven herders were killed and robbed of their cattle in South Kordofan last month, according to investigations by the opposition Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

A report by an investigation committee convened by the SPLM N says that "the results of the investigation into the El Hijerat incident have revealed the involvement of government militias led by security forces to set ethnic sedition at the area".

The report said that the groups that killed the herders and stole their cattle belong to the government and its various militias. It explained that "groups in government-controlled areas conspire with criminals and outlaws in areas controlled by the movement. They steal herds and distribute them to criminals to sell them in the markets for prices agreed between the parties."

Rightful owners

The report confirmed that the committee filed a report, arrested the outlaws in the SPLM-N areas, confiscated the stolen cattle, and managed to collect about 500 head of cattle. It says that the Movement's leadership has instructed that they be returned to their rightful owners as soon as possible.

In February, seven people were killed and others were wounded in an attack by gunmen on herders from the Hawazma tribe south of El Hijerat area near Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state.

At the time, the government and other political forces accused the SPLM N of involvement in the incident as the defendants entered the areas under the Movement's control after following their tracks. The Movement denied involvement and announced the formation of an inquiry committee to identify the perpetrators.