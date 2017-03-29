South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns Incinerating of Schools

press release

Neslpruit — The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemns in the strongest terms the torching of schools which occurred recently at Marite. At least four schools have been incinerated within a month which is a cause for concern.

Police in Calcutta received a report around midnight that Kwanang Primary School in Madras was on fire and in turn they summoned the Bushbuckridge Fire Fighters. The team managed to extinguish the fire that gutted an office and two classrooms.

Whilst the team was still busy at that scene, they received another report that Rindzani High School was engulfed by flames. When the team arrived at the scene, they found that the staff room was on fire.

A preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that a group of about 15 people were spotted entering the school and they left the staff room burning.

The first school that was burnt is Bakutsoe High during a violent a protest on 15 March 2017, followed by Lamulelani High which was burnt over the weekend during the night of 25 and 26 March 2017. In all the four incidents no one has been arrested yet and police are investigating cases of arson.

"Children have the right to education as stipulated in the Constitution, I therefore urge the community to refrain from violating this right. It is everyone's responsibility to ensure a safe and suitable learning environment for the leaners," said the Provincial Commissioner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Dudu Shabangu at 072 937 3542 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.