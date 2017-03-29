South Africa: Police Official Injured After a Shoot-Out With Suspects, Hijacked Vehicle Recovered

press release

In the early hours of today at 02:30, the members of the SAPS acted on an intelligence driven information about a silver Mercedes Benz vehicle with five occupants suspected to commit a robbery in the Hilton area. The members spotted the said vehicle on the Dennis Shepstone Drive and the suspects started to fire shots at the police. The members gave chase and the driver of vehicle turned into Knoll road, Hilton, still firing at the police. The police retaliated and one police official sustained a gunshot wound during the shootout. He was taken to hospital for medical attention where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

Five suspects died at the scene during the exchange of gun fire. A total of five unlicensed firearms were found in their possession as well as house breaking implements. Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the vehicle used was highjacked in the Newlands East area in August last year. Police vehicles also sustained damages during the shooting. Charges of inquest, attempted murder have been opened for investigation at Hilton SAPS. The IPID was also at the scene and will take over the investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the attack of police officers while executing their duties. We wish the injured police official a speedy recovery. The recovered firearms will be taken to ballistics to ascertain if it was used in any commission of the crime in the country," he said.