South Africa: Police Appeal for Assistance in Locating Missing Elderly Man

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Mr Khumalo are requested to contact Constable Langa at the Ladysmith Police Station on 036 638 3353 or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Mfunwa Joseph Khumalo (58) was last seen by his daughter on Saturday, 19 March 2017, in the Kwa Mthandi area of Ladysmith. Mfunwa is known to have occasional loss of memory. He is of slender build and is of average height. He had short black hair at the time of his disappearance. He was wearing a black trouser, black and white T shirt, a grey jacket and maroon takkies.

