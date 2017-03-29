South Africa: Two (2) Life Sentences and 120 Years in Jail for Quzini Rapist and Robber

press release

The community of Quzini location in King William's Town and surroundings can finally breathe a sigh of relief after one of the most notorious serial rapists and robber, Mninawa Manzana was sentenced to two life sentences and 75 years in jail at Bhisho High Court on the 27 March 2017.

Mninawa Manzana (41) from Quzini location , was handed 2 life term sentences and 14 years for rape, 75 years for robbery, 20 years for attempted murder, 6 years for the possession of unlawful firearm, and 5 years for inciting rape.

It is alleged that the suspect together with his accomplice, Sibusiso Matomana, attacked unsuspecting victims by hiding near the bus stops and robbed them of their personal belongings at gunpoint. Twenty years (20) was added to these sentences for an attempted murder incident where the two accused (Mninawa Manzana &Sibusiso Matomana) shot and injured two female victims at Mngqesha Great Place.

Handing these hefty sentences, Deputy Judge President D Van Zyl stated that:

Robbery aggravated (15 years) and unlawful possession of a firearm (3years) run concurrently.

Two robberies (15 years each) run concurrently

Inciting rape(15years) and robbery(15years) run concurrently

Two robberies (15years each) run concurrently.

All of the above mentioned cases were positively linked to Manzana through DNA tests. Manzana's accomplice, Sibusiso Matomana pleaded not guilty of all the charges and is awaiting a new lawyer and judgement on Friday, 31 March 2017.

Eastern Cape Provincial FCS Unit Commander, Colonel Philiswa Govane welcomed the sentencing and congratulated the detectives for successfully linking the suspect to the crime through proper investigation and hard work. "We will ensure that we do our best to rid our communities of these sexual offenders and our detectives will leave no stone unturned in delivery of justice to the victims of these heinous crime", added Colonel Govane.