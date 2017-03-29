Food flasks, Janet Museveni insists, are a must-buy for school-going children.

Addressing a press briefing at State House, Nakasero, on Monday, the first lady and minister of education, said much as government is saddled with educating the children, it cannot feed learners. She said parents must do the feeding.

"When I talked about packing lunch for children and I mentioned a food flask, there was an outcry. And, I think it came from you the media," Ms Museveni said, drawing murmurs from journalists.

"You said that was too expensive and I don't understand that people don't have money. How come that money taken to bars every day is always there, yet buying a food flask for a child that may take them throughout the year is too expensive?" she said.

The minister said the ministry will not shield parents from their responsibilities because in doing so, it will be crippling society. Speaking at an education function in Ntungamo in December last year, Ms Museveni advised parents to pack children's lunch in food flasks instead of carrying cold food in banana leaves to school.

The minister's reaffirmation has, however, riled some observers who say it is a mockery to ask parents - majority of whom an hardly afford two meals a day - to buy food flasks.

"I think the first lady is out of touch with the realities on the ground. A good food flask buys about Shs 10,000. If a parent has five children and struggles to raise development fees of as little as Shs 5,000 for each child, does Ms Museveni expect them to afford these luxuries?" said Joseph Kimbowa, a UPE beneficiary.

"And again, how many families in the village have the luxury of waking up in the morning to cook food? The only affordable option is the usual plastic containers where food that is reserved and preserved from supper can be packed. We just need to advise parents on sanitation."

But the minister insists that parents have deliberately refused to take care of their children.

"Back in the day, men used to pay graduated tax and government stopped that precisely to support the families to use all their time to work and earn a living and perhaps, change their quality of life. But do you know that majority of people don't use that time to work?" Ms Museveni said.

According to the 2015 'school feeding and nutrition intervention guidelines', parents that cannot afford to pack lunch should work with the school food committees charged with managing the school's feeding.

The guidelines further indicate that the amount of cash to be contributed each period shall be determined, in respect of each parent, by the school governing body but in agreement with the Education Act 2008.

"Parents in rural areas may also contribute food staples (beans and maize) in kind if it is the preferred mode for a given school as a way of retaining learners at school," the guidelines read.