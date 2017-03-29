29 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - 1º De Agosto Protest Match Against Sagrada Esperança

Luanda — 1º de Agosto filed a protest against Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte, referring to the match of the seventh round of the Girabola2017, for the alleged bad registration of the athlete Israel Kipinda Pacote da Silva, ANGOP learnt on Tuesday.

The information appears on the official website of 1º de Agosto, indicating that the document signed by the president of the board, Carlos Hendric, was submitted on March 24 to the Disciplinary Council of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF).

1º de Agosto lost the game by 0-1, on March 19 in Dundo city, Lunda Norte province.

