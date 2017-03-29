29 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bie - Over 50,000 Ploughs Acquired for Agriculture Boost

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — The Angolan government has acquired 50,000 ploughs with the aim of continuing the plan of boosting agricultural activities, mainly family agriculture, with focus on fighting hunger, reducing poverty and diversifying the country's economy.

The information was given last Tuesday in Cuito City, central Bie Province, by the general director of the Agrarian Development Institute (IDA), David Tunga.

David Tunga was speaking to ANGOP about the importance of the Family Agriculture and Trade Development Project (MOSAP II) in the growth of the Angolan economy.

He then clarified that out of the 50,000 ploughs that were bought outside the country 21,000 are already in the country, and they will be distributed to peasant families so that they can increase their intervention in the country's productive process.

MOSAPII includes facilitation in the transportation and distribution to supermarkets of agricultural products throughout the country, through the intervention of entrepreneurs and traders from different communities.

ANGOP has learnt that the Agrarian Development Institute (IDA) has also been training farming technicians who will in turn train peasants in techniques aimed at boosting productivity.

MOSAPII, which is to run until 2021, was launched last Monday in Cuito.

Angola

Bafana Bafana Draw With Sable Antelopes in Friendly

The Angolan national senior men's football team drew on Tuesday nil-nil with South Africa, in a friendly match played in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.