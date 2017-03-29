29 March 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Two in Custody for Possession of Medical Drugs Without Licence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maston Kaiya

Lilongwe — Police in Lilongwe have arrested two people for being found in possession of medical drugs without licence at Nsundwe and Mkanga trading centres.

Lilongwe Police Station Spokesperson Inspector Kingsley Dandaula Tuesday said the suspects, Josten Million, 56, and Austin Captain, 30, both are from the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

"The Police and officials from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board were following up on a tip that the suspects were possessing medical drugs suspected to have been stolen from government hospitals," he said.

Dandaula said, "Upon reaching their shops at Nsundwe and Mkanga trading centres, Police found assorted medical drugs and seized them," Meanwhile the suspects are in police custody pending court proceedings.

Malawi

Minibus Operators Threaten to Hike Fares in Lilongwe

Minibus operators in Lilongwe have threatened to hike minibus fares for various routes in the city in reaction to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.