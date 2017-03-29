Malawi: Two in Custody for Possession of Medical Drugs Without Licence

Lilongwe — Police in Lilongwe have arrested two people for being found in possession of medical drugs without licence at Nsundwe and Mkanga trading centres.

Lilongwe Police Station Spokesperson Inspector Kingsley Dandaula Tuesday said the suspects, Josten Million, 56, and Austin Captain, 30, both are from the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

"The Police and officials from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board were following up on a tip that the suspects were possessing medical drugs suspected to have been stolen from government hospitals," he said.

Dandaula said, "Upon reaching their shops at Nsundwe and Mkanga trading centres, Police found assorted medical drugs and seized them," Meanwhile the suspects are in police custody pending court proceedings.