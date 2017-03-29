Malawi: Mulanje Water Project Rolls Out June

Blantyre — Blantyre Water Board says it expects the Mulanje Water Project to roll out in June this year.

In a questionnaire response to Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, BWB Public Relations Manager (PRM) Priscilla Mateyu said the project whose finances have already been secured from the Indian Line of Credit through Exim Bank is currently at the procuring of contractor stage.

"At the moment the procurement of the contractor is at an advanced stage. It is expected that the bids will be opened on 15th May 2017 and that the contractor will mobilize and be on site by 15th June 2017. About $23.5million (MK18 Billion) will be used to implement the Mulanje Water Project of which 15 percent will be from Blantyre Water Board," she said.

Mateyu said the board also has plans to embark on some more projects which include; having a new water intake along Shire River 4.3Km upstream of the Walkers Ferry Intake, intensification of Boreholes as well as regaining the capacity of Mudi Dam by dredging all the silt and debris that has reduced the dam capacity.

"The designs for the Shire River Project were already finalized and the board is in the process of securing funding. On the boreholes which will supplement the current water sources, the board has already embarked in the identification of sites for the boreholes and already four boreholes have been sunk and are operational in Lunzu area. With all these projects in place, the board is assured of providing water supply to Blantyre and surrounding areas for the next 50 years," the PRM said.

She indicated that while the new intake along the Shire River and the dredging of Mudi Dam will be solely financed by donors, the sinking of boreholes will be financed solely by the Board's own resources.

It is expected that the new water source at Mulanje will provide an additional 20000m3 while the one along the Shire River will produce about 120,000m3 adding to an already existing capacity of 96,000m3 from Walkers Ferry which will improve efficiency of water supply as well as sustainability of supply as the above water sources are reliable perennial rivers.

"Additionally, with these water sources, we will be able to reduce pumping costs in terms of electricity thereby saving a lot of money since for instance the Mulanje water supply system will be using gravity to supply water to Blantyre and surrounding areas," Mateyu added.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika launched the Mulanje Water Project in November last year describing it as a big national investment aimed at developing Malawi.