Nigeria: Arsenal Star Set to Dump England for Nigeria

Just like his clubmate Alex Iwobi, Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom is set to join the growing ranks of English-born footballers ready to play for Nigeria.

Though Akpom, who is currently on loan at Brighton, is yet to make a categorical statement on his international commitment, he, however, joined the Super Eagles' Barnet training camp in England this week.

The 21-year old has played for England's U-16 and U-21 sides.

Chelsea FC and England U20 defender, Ola Aina and attacking midfielders Josh Maja (Sunderland) and Ebere Eze (Queens Park Rangers) who also trained at the weekend trained with the Super Eagles are also expected to change their allegiance from England to Nigeria.

The players were invited to join the Nigerian squad for a training match on Monday, for assessment by the technical crew.