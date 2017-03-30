Malawi: Tay Grin Wows Over 30,000 Fans At Bingu National Stadium

Tay Grin brought his A game as he became the first music artist to perform at the modern titanic Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday and Sunday.

It doesn't only take someone who has hits, but it takes an even groovy performer to produce a performance that will leave a 40,000 capacity stadium more than entertained during a soccer match.

It was an epic weekend for the Malawian music sensation as hewas engaged to entertainthe crowds at half-time during the Big 4 Wafa Wafa Challenge.

This was a soccer bonanza involving Malawi's top four teams namely Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks, won by the Nomads.

Performing for about 15 minutes on both days, on the first day the Nyau King dished out his most recent hits Chipapapa and Kanda.

He alsopremiered his new video Tola featuring Tanzanian queen Vanessa Mdee to the 30,000+ people that filled the arena. It was phenomenon watching the bubbly visuals on the big screen.

True to his Nyau King moniker, the eminent award-winning artist on Sunday amazed the crowd when he came out with Nyau dancers that added flavor to his marvelous presentation, performing old vibes 2 By 2, Nyau Music as well as the new Tola.

"It was too much love from the people, a big shout out to all the fans for the love, together we made history," commented Tay Grin, who is preparing for the Secret Solstice, the biggest music festival in Iceland coming this June.

Follow Tay Grin on social media to check out more pictures and videos from his performances at the Bingu National Stadium.