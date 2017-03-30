29 March 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Musicians Demand Replacement of Burundian Musicians' Association Representative

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

Thirty Burundian musicians from inside and outside the country addressed last week a correspondence to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport asking him to replace the current representative of the Burundian Musicians' Association.They accuse him of leading this association more than 13 years illegally.

"We need new representatives of the Burundian Musicians' Association that we will have elected ourselves. Bruno Simbavimbere, nicknamed Memba has run this institution illegally for more than 13 years. We asked him to organize the elections of our representatives but he didn't want, "says Jean Pierre Nimbona, also known as Kidumu currently living in Nairobi and one of the most famous Burundian musicians, who signed the correspondence sent to the Minister.

For Nimbona, Burundian music has not improved because this representative of the Burundian Musicians 'Association has not been competent in his work. "We want representatives we trust and who are able to gather Burundian musicians in order to promote Burundian music," says Nimbona.

He also says Simbavimbere was appointed to represent the Burundian Musicians' Association provisionally. "But he does not want to leave the post," he says.

Simbavimbere, the current representative of the Burundian Musicians' Association, says the 30 musicians who claim his replacement mean nothing compared to more than 400 existing Burundian musicians. "I work legally as I was elected in 2005. All that these thirty musicians want is to destabilize us", Simbavimbere says.

Léonard Sinzinkayo, Director General of Culture and Art ,says he will give his opinion over the matter after he has examined the issue. He confirms he saw the correspondence of the Burundian musicians to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Burundi

Egypt Snubs Nile Sharing Agreement, Asks for More Time

Egyptian authorities on Monday, yet again, requested for more time to "consult widely" on the terms and implications of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.