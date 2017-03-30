Nigeria: Officials Detained in Probe Into Ngilari Release From Prison

Yola — The Nigerian Prison Service is probing how prison officials hurriedly released former Adamawa State governor, Bala Nggilari, who is serving five year jail term, without directive from their superiors.

The Controller of Prisons in Adamawa, Peter Tenkwa said the same officers who tendered a letter to prove that Nggilari could attend court session said they had already set the convict free when the controller directed them to retain the convict pending directive from headquarters.

So far, the medical officer, John Bukar had been detained in accordance with the service rules while the deputy controller in charge of the prison, Abubakar Abaka had been deployed to Abuja and suspended.

Tenkwa said the warrant they claimed to have used to effect their release of Nggilari connoted "illicit deal", noting "The same court that jailed Nggilari was the one that issued the production warrant for him to be taken to the court on that day which is unprofessional and wrong."

The controller said the Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone C had relocated to the state and commenced investigation of the matter.

He added that, the service was committed to unravelling the forces behind the actions of the indicted officers.

Nggilari was not at his Yola residence when Daily Trust visited on Wednesday.

‎A source who pleaded his anonymity indicate that Nggilari might have crossed the border in to Cameroon through his home village of Madagali to escape re-arrest as his release generated controversy.‎

No former aides could be reached for comments, and his lawyer Obed Wadzani denied knowledge of his hereabout.