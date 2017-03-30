Nigeria: Osinbajo Off to Paris, to Attend Anti-Corruption Forum

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday departed the country to attend the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD's Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum holding in Paris tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.

Concerned that "corruption and abuse of public office are a blight on democracies and a drain on public finances and with trust in government flagging," the OECD forum brings together global leaders, Government ministers, business leaders and civil society representatives to discuss issues "including the cost to society of corruption, the use of political donations to buy influence, developments in corporate liability for graft, and the role of export controls to counter bribery."

A statement by Laolu Akande said the Vice President who is one of the featured speakers at the global conference left Abuja today, after participating in the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

During the conference, Prof. Osinbajo would hold bilateral talks with the Secretary-General of the organization Angel Gurria to review and explore relationship between Nigeria and the body including how to further strengthen mutual cooperation in the areas such as good governance, integrity and anti-corruption efforts.

Founded in 1961, OECD's mission includes the attainment of global economic development through supporting sustainable economic growth, boosting employment, raising living standards, contributing to the growth of world trade and maintaining financial stability among other objectives.

While in Paris, the Vice President will also hold a number of meetings with the French Minister Mr. Bernard Cazeneuve, the statement said. He is expected back in Abuja by weekend.