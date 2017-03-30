Rwanda: Jazz Maestro Masya to Spice Up Kigali Jazz Junction

Kenyan soul jazz artiste Mayonde Masya will headline the Kigali Jazz Junction, tomorrow, at the Kigali Serena Hotel.

Although this is the first time for the singer/songwriter to perform at the Kigali Jazz Junction, this will not be her first time to perform in Kigali. She has performed at the World Peace Day and Diner en Blanc.

"It is exciting to be performing at home and working with an amazing new band, and the Neptunez band. I'm looking forward to dancing, singing and watching the other acts and vibes from the Kigali Jazz Junction. I'm hopeful it will be more amazing than the other times that I have performed. My fans should expect good music and good vibes," she says.

Masya calls Rwanda home because she is half Rwandan and half Kenyan, though she cannot speak Kinyarwanda.

"I have been to Rwanda more than six times since I was a kid to see my relatives, and I proudly call this home."

Among the highlights of her career was singing at the Coke Studio alongside American singer Ne-Yo, one of the artistes she has always admired.

Her secret to a successful career is 'keeping a positive outlook.'

Her fondest musical memories have been collaborating with other Kenyan artistes as well as performing at different places.

She sings mainly soul, and love music, which she prefers to call 'blue' and 'purple' music because she sings in 'colours not genres.'

She will perform blue music because 'I feel it is intimate and lyrical.'

Her happiest moments are soaking in a good bath, writing songs and playing with her puppy. She loves travelling, dancing and photography too and she is able to balance all these with family and music.

Known for her songs such as Kama Kawaida, Rise, Angels, Find Us A Way, Nairobi, and Isikuti love, Mayonde becomes the second Kenyan musician to perform at the Kigali Jazz Junction after Kenyan saxophonist Christine Kamau headlined the event last month.