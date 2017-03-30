30 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Jazz Maestro Masya to Spice Up Kigali Jazz Junction

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Kantengwa

Kenyan soul jazz artiste Mayonde Masya will headline the Kigali Jazz Junction, tomorrow, at the Kigali Serena Hotel.

Although this is the first time for the singer/songwriter to perform at the Kigali Jazz Junction, this will not be her first time to perform in Kigali. She has performed at the World Peace Day and Diner en Blanc.

"It is exciting to be performing at home and working with an amazing new band, and the Neptunez band. I'm looking forward to dancing, singing and watching the other acts and vibes from the Kigali Jazz Junction. I'm hopeful it will be more amazing than the other times that I have performed. My fans should expect good music and good vibes," she says.

Masya calls Rwanda home because she is half Rwandan and half Kenyan, though she cannot speak Kinyarwanda.

"I have been to Rwanda more than six times since I was a kid to see my relatives, and I proudly call this home."

Among the highlights of her career was singing at the Coke Studio alongside American singer Ne-Yo, one of the artistes she has always admired.

Her secret to a successful career is 'keeping a positive outlook.'

Her fondest musical memories have been collaborating with other Kenyan artistes as well as performing at different places.

She sings mainly soul, and love music, which she prefers to call 'blue' and 'purple' music because she sings in 'colours not genres.'

She will perform blue music because 'I feel it is intimate and lyrical.'

Her happiest moments are soaking in a good bath, writing songs and playing with her puppy. She loves travelling, dancing and photography too and she is able to balance all these with family and music.

Known for her songs such as Kama Kawaida, Rise, Angels, Find Us A Way, Nairobi, and Isikuti love, Mayonde becomes the second Kenyan musician to perform at the Kigali Jazz Junction after Kenyan saxophonist Christine Kamau headlined the event last month.

Rwanda

Egypt Snubs Nile Sharing Agreement, Asks for More Time

Egyptian authorities on Monday, yet again, requested for more time to "consult widely" on the terms and implications of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.